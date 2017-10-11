Video: Votes being counted in critical Liberian election

Counting was under way in Liberia on Wednesday following a peaceful poll that will determine President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's successor after 12 years and complete a historic democratic transfer of power.

The first official results in the presidential and legislative elections are expected on Wednesday afternoon from the National Elections Commission (NEC), which has already suggested that turnout was high.

Some voters who appeared at the wrong polling station or were registered more than once were unable to cast their ballot, the NEC has said without putting a figure on those affected, triggering concern from political parties.

The vote is seen as a crucial test of Liberia's stability. Sirleaf, Africa's first female elected head of state, is stepping down after a maximum two six-year terms in which she steered the country away from the trauma of civil war, but, say critics, failed to tackle its poverty.

