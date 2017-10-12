New York police reopen 2004 Weinstein assault case

New York police said Thursday they have reopened an investigation into allegations of a 2004 sexual assault by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
An avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape by the Hollywood heavyweight have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior dating back decades.
