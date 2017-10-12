International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French far-left leader Mélenchon and former PM Valls locked in war of words

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Assessing Abenomics: Japanese voters to focus on the economy

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Years of corruption revealed in Mexico's quake aftermath

Read more

FOCUS

Carles Puigdemont: From journalist to Catalan independence leader

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Gun control in France

Read more

ENCORE!

Star Wars actor John Boyega on his film 'Detroit'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Girl Scouts vs. Boy Scouts: Group's decision to allow girls sparks turf war

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan election board says all 8 candidates on ballot in presidential re-run

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Hollywood Pervert', 'The Pig' of Cannes: French papers weigh in on Weinstein

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

New York police reopen 2004 Weinstein assault case

© Yann COATSALIOU / AFP | US film producer Harvey Weinstein posing during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-12

New York police said Thursday they have reopened an investigation into allegations of a 2004 sexual assault by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

An avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape by the Hollywood heavyweight have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior dating back decades.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-12

  • USA

    Democrats under fire as Weinstein scandal turns political

    Read more

  • USA

    Allegations mount against Hollywood mogul Weinstein

    Read more

  • United States

    Fox News dumps star anchor O'Reilly over sexual harassment allegations

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility