Video: World’s ‘beautiful game’ goes on display in Marseille football exhibition

Football, aka the 'beautiful game', is currently being exhibited in all its passion, frustration and glory at the MuCEM museum in Marseille. The exhibition aims to show how the sport not only brings players, but also nations and fans together.

The “We are Football” exhibition opened at Marseille’s Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MuCEM) on Wednesday October 11 and will keep its doors open until February 4, next year. Some 400 video clips, jerseys, photos and other football memorabilia are on display to underscore the importance of the universal sport and how it brings together people from all over the world.

“Football is the universal sport of the world today. All over the world you can talk about football and identify yourself as a football fan,” Gilles Perez, the curator of the exhibition, told FRANCE 24.

Honey Thaljieh, the first ever captain of Palestine’s women’s national football team, said the sport changed her and her teammates’ lives.

“Football was a window for us to the outside world but also it was a glimpse of hope for us to dream of a better future, to meet different people, different cultures and make them understand what the Palestinians stand for. We stand for justice and equality through this beautiful game. Which is a fair game that everyone understands and everyone wants to play.”

Date created : 2017-10-12