French literature is guest of honour at Frankfurt book fair

THE INTERVIEW

IMF chief: 'It’s the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump nails Obamacare with halt on subsidies to insurers

ACROSS AFRICA

South African court finds anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was murdered

EYE ON AFRICA

Liberia's presidential election: Results trickle in as observers give thumbs-up

IN THE PAPERS

Trump and the Iran nuclear deal

IN THE PAPERS

Is a 'post-car' Paris realistic?

MEDIAWATCH

#RoseArmy: Twitter faces backlash for suspending account of Weinstein critic

THE DEBATE

Trump takes on Tehran: What future for Iran nuclear deal?

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-10-13

IMF chief: 'It’s the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke to FRANCE 24 during the annual meetings of her institution and the World Bank in Washington. She discussed the IMF's rosy outlook for the world economy - although sub-Saharan Africa and some emerging countries are less likely to benefit - along with the Fund's optimistic forecasts for world growth.

By Philip CROWTHER

Archives

2017-10-11 nuclear Iran

Iran nuclear deal: What happens if Trump decertifies agreement?

Trita Parsi is a Middle East foreign policy expert. He is also the founder and president of the National Iranian American Council, which advised both the Obama administration and...

2017-10-05 Middle East

Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Kurdish authorities' decision to hold a referendum on independence was a "grave mistake" that...

2017-10-05 Europe

'The refugee crisis was for Europe what 9/11 was for the United States'

Ivan Krastev is the chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He is an expert on European...

2017-09-30 Middle East

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: Gearing up for change?

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced that the driving ban for women will finally be lifted next June. But the system of guardianship still holds Saudi women back, for...

