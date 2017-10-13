IMF chief: 'It’s the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke to FRANCE 24 during the annual meetings of her institution and the World Bank in Washington. She discussed the IMF's rosy outlook for the world economy - although sub-Saharan Africa and some emerging countries are less likely to benefit - along with the Fund's optimistic forecasts for world growth.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.