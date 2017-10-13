International News 24/7

 

Paris, the city of love, lights and... traffic jams

The Basque Country, where fishing and surfing reign supreme

Inside the business of 'click farms'

Will the Harvey Weinstein controversy be a watershed moment for Hollywood?

Video: Ghosts of 1917 revolution still haunt Russians

Sebastian Kurz on track to become Austria's next chancellor

French literature is guest of honour at Frankfurt book fair

IMF chief: 'It's the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

Trump nails Obamacare with halt on subsidies to insurers

Americas

Live: Watch Donald Trump's speech on the Iran nuclear agreement

© Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-13

In a speech from the White House on Friday, Donald Trump is expected to strike a blow to the Iran nuclear accord, in defiance of other world players, and outline a more aggressive strategy to check Iran’s power.

The 2015 agreement, signed by Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. The US president is not expected to withdraw from the landmark deal, but to declare it no longer in his country’s national interest.

To watch Trump’s speech live on FRANCE 24 at 12:45 pm Washington time (16:45 pm GMT), click on the player above.

Date created : 2017-10-13

