Live: Watch Donald Trump's speech on the Iran nuclear agreement

In a speech from the White House on Friday, Donald Trump is expected to strike a blow to the Iran nuclear accord, in defiance of other world players, and outline a more aggressive strategy to check Iran’s power.

The 2015 agreement, signed by Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. The US president is not expected to withdraw from the landmark deal, but to declare it no longer in his country’s national interest.

Date created : 2017-10-13