Asia-pacific

'We are scared to live here', says Rohingya resident in Rakhine state

© Screengrab

Video by Charles DUPOIZAT , Clovis CASALI

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-14

More than half a million Muslim Rohingyas have fled Burma’s Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh since a crackdown by security forces began on August 25. For those who remain behind, life is extremely difficult, with aid and food scarce.

No humanitarian aid has arrived in Ah Nout Pyin, one of the last Rohingya villages in one part of northern Rakhine state, FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali and Charles Dupoizat report during a rare visit by journalists to the area.

“We are scared to live here. We will move to Bangladesh," one young man told FRANCE 24. "Even if we go out fishing, we get attacked,” he added.

“There is no food. I’m starving. We don’t have medical care,” one woman in the village explained. “We aren’t even allowed to go fishing,” another remarked.

Former United Nations chief Kofi Annan urged the Security Council on Friday to press for the return to Burma of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who have fled the violence. “I hope the resolution that comes out urges the government to really press ahead and create conditions that would allow the refugees to return with dignity and with a sense of security,” Annan told reporters after the closed-door meeting. “They should not be returned to camps. They should help rebuild.”

Also on Friday, the UN’s under-secretary for political affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, began a five-day visit to Burma where he is due to renew what FRANCE 24’s Casali calls a “very complicated dialogue” with the country's authorities.

To watch Casali and Dupoizat’s report from Rakhine state, click on the player at the top of this page. To hear more from Casali about the story, see the video below.

‘One woman told us she hadn’t seen any rice for three months’

 

Date created : 2017-10-14

  • BURMA

