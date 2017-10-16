International News 24/7

 

Europe

Catalan separatist leaders jailed during sedition investigation

© Gabriel Bouys, AFP | Catalan National Assembly (ANC) president Jordi Sanchez (C), and Pro-independence Catalan Omnium cultural language association president Jordi Cuixart (L), who are under investigation for sedition, wave as they arrive at the High Cour

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-16

A Spanish judge has ordered two leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence movement jailed while they are being investigated on possible charges of sedition.

The judge jailed Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly and Jordi Cuixart of the Omnium Cultural group after questioning them and two senior law enforcement officials on Monday.

The National Court in Madrid is investigating the roles the four played during demonstrations in Barcelona on Sept. 20-21. Spanish police arrested several Catalan officials and raided offices on those dates as part of the central government's crackdown on preparations for an Oct. 1 referendum on Catalan independence.

Earlier on Monday, the judge ruled that Catalan regional police chief Maj. Josep Lluis Trapero and colleague Lt. Teresa Laplana could remain free under several conditions. They include surrendering their passports and agreeing to appear in court every two weeks.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-16

  • SPAIN

