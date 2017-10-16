EU's Mogherini vows to defend Iran deal despite Trump

The EU's chief diplomat Federica Mogherini announced Monday she will visit Washington early next month to defend the Iran nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump threatened to tear it up.

Mogherini said she would "be in Washington in early November" to urge US lawmakers not to pull out of the landmark 2015 deal curbing Tehran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of punitive sanctions.

EU foreign ministers on Monday warned that the hardline stance on Tehran that Trump outlined in a belligerent speech on Friday undermined any chance of dialogue with North Korea over its nuclear weapons.

"Clearly the ministers are concerned about the fact that messages on the JCPOA (the Iran deal) might affect negatively the possibility of opening negotiations or opening even the space for negotiations with the DPRK," Mogherini told reporters after the bloc's 28 foreign ministers held talks in Luxembourg.

The #IranDeal makes the world safer. EU will continue to guarantee its implementation. pic.twitter.com/LPPFfEwcrJ EU External Action (@eu_eeas) October 13, 2017

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany gave a rebuke Trump in a joint statement which said the deal remained "in our shared national security interest".

Russia and China also voiced their support for the agreement.

UN inspectors have repeatedly certified that Iran is sticking to its technical requirements under the accord, but Trump has insisted that the "fanatical regime" in Tehran was not living up to the "spirit" of the deal.

Today, I announced our strategy to confront the Iranian regime’s hostile actions and to ensure that they never acquire a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/N4ISdjuEdC Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

