ENCORE!

Music show: Client Liaison, Boyz II Men & Jessie Ware

TALKING EUROPE

Internet giants: Too big to be taxed?

FOCUS

Turkey's brain drain: Talents turn their backs to limited freedom and declining economy

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Iran deal decertified: Trump disavows nuclear agreement without walking away from it

BUSINESS DAILY

British PM heads to Brussels amid Brexit standoff

IN THE PAPERS

Why was Hollywood so quick to shun Harvey Weinstein and not others?

IN THE PAPERS

'Squeal on your pig': French women share sexual assault experiences on Twitter

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan police shoot dead two protesters in Bondo as banned protests continue

EUROPE NOW

Austria: Far right knocks on the doors of power (part 2)

EU's Mogherini vows to defend Iran deal despite Trump

© John Thys, AFP | High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini gives a press conference following a EU Foreign Affairs meeting in Luxembourg on October 16, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-16

The EU's chief diplomat Federica Mogherini announced Monday she will visit Washington early next month to defend the Iran nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump threatened to tear it up.

Mogherini said she would "be in Washington in early November" to urge US lawmakers not to pull out of the landmark 2015 deal curbing Tehran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of punitive sanctions.

EU foreign ministers on Monday warned that the hardline stance on Tehran that Trump outlined in a belligerent speech on Friday undermined any chance of dialogue with North Korea over its nuclear weapons.

"Clearly the ministers are concerned about the fact that messages on the JCPOA (the Iran deal) might affect negatively the possibility of opening negotiations or opening even the space for negotiations with the DPRK," Mogherini told reporters after the bloc's 28 foreign ministers held talks in Luxembourg.

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany gave a rebuke Trump in a joint statement which said the deal remained "in our shared national security interest".

Russia and China also voiced their support for the agreement.

UN inspectors have repeatedly certified that Iran is sticking to its technical requirements under the accord, but Trump has insisted that the "fanatical regime" in Tehran was not living up to the "spirit" of the deal.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-16

