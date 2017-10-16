International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc exposes extent of sexual harrassment

Read more

FOCUS

Turkey's brain drain: Talents turn their backs to limited freedom and declining economy

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Internet giants: Too big to be taxed?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU’s Karl-Heinz Lambertz: ‘Empowering regions and cities very important for Europe’s future’

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Client Liaison, Boyz II Men & Jessie Ware

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Iran deal decertified: Trump disavows nuclear agreement without walking away from it

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

British PM heads to Brussels amid Brexit standoff

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Why was Hollywood so quick to shun Harvey Weinstein and not others?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Squeal on your pig': French women share sexual assault experiences on Twitter

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-16

Turkey's brain drain: Talents turn their backs to limited freedom and declining economy

According to a report by Turkey's main opposition party, thousands of Turks chose to leave their country following last year's coup attempt on July 16. Most say they are worried about the future of their country, including human rights, the economy, and the Islamisation of society. Students, academics, and entrepreneurs are among those deciding to move abroad. They leave for social, economic or political reasons but some people are forbidden from making their dream of leaving Turkey a reality.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, François Wibaux and Florence Viala.

By Fatma KIZILBOGA , Hussein ASAD

Our guests

Umut OZKIRIMLI

Archives

2017-10-13 Europe

Sebastian Kurz on track to become Austria's next chancellor

He's been dubbed the "Austrian Emmanuel Macron". Sebastian Kurz is only 31 years old, but he's on track to become Austria's new leader when the country heads to the polls this...

Read more

2017-10-12 Europe

Carles Puigdemont: From journalist to Catalan independence leader

As Spain marks its national day, the Catalonia secession crisis hangs heavily over the kingdom. Our correspondents in Spain decided to take a closer look at the 54-year-old...

Read more

2017-10-11 Americas

Brazil's never-ending crisis: Will Temer be impeached next?

It's been over a year since Dilma Rousseff, Brazil's first female president, was impeached for manipulating the public accounts. Today, her successor Michel Temer finds himself...

Read more

2017-10-10 Middle East

With jihadists on the way out, power struggles pose new threat to Iraq

In Iraq, the fight against the Islamic State group often saw opposing militia and troops come together in their bid to oust a common enemy. With that enemy now all but entirely...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility