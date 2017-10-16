Turkey's brain drain: Talents turn their backs to limited freedom and declining economy

According to a report by Turkey's main opposition party, thousands of Turks chose to leave their country following last year's coup attempt on July 16. Most say they are worried about the future of their country, including human rights, the economy, and the Islamisation of society. Students, academics, and entrepreneurs are among those deciding to move abroad. They leave for social, economic or political reasons but some people are forbidden from making their dream of leaving Turkey a reality.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, François Wibaux and Florence Viala.
