Americas

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt offers $10 million for info leading to Trump impeachment

© Washington Post screen grab

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-16

Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt offered $10 million Sunday for dirt to help remove from office US President Donald Trump, in a full page ad in the Washington Post.

"I do not expect any of Trump's billionaire cronies to rat him out, but I am confident that there are many people in the know for whom $10 million is a lot of money," he said in the ad.

The porn magazine founder noted that he had used million dollar cash rewards before to elicit information that helped upend the careers of two Republican politicians.

"For the current crisis, I have upped the ante to $10 million," he wrote. "Make no mistake, I fully intend to pay this entire sum."

The top of the ad, written in all caps, reads simply: "$10 MILLION FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF DONALD J. TRUMP."

© Washington Post screen grab

It goes on to question the legitimacy of Trump's election and lists offenses ranging from Trump's alleged collusion with Russian meddling in the US election to his sabotaging the Paris climate accord.

"But most worrisome is that, long before climate-change apocalypse strikes, Trump might trigger a nuclear world war," he wrote.

"Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative -- three more years of destabilizing dysfunction -- is worse."

The ad lists an email contact and a hotline, which the Post reported would be staffed on weekdays, 8:30 am to 6 pm, for the next two weeks.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-16

  • USA

    By pulling out of international deals, is Trump acting in the US interest?

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump rolls back free birth control, hits out at LGBT rights

    Read more

  • USA

    Who's the 'moron'? Trump claims his IQ is higher than Tillerson's

    Read more

