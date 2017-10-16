International News 24/7

 

Europe

Catalonia seeks independence talks with Spain within two months

© AFP archive | Catalonia's separatist leader Carles Puigdemont

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-16

Responding to a Monday morning deadline set by Madrid, Catalonia's separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said he wanted to "suspend" taking any steps towards Catalan independence for two months to allow time for talks with Spain's central government.

Catalonia's leader hasn't clarified whether he declared independence from Spain in a letter to the central government and has renewed a call for dialogue.

Last week, Spain had set a Monday deadline for Carles Puigdemont to explicitly say whether or not he proclaimed that Catalonia was breaking away from Spain.

Puigdemont held a banned independence referendum on Oct. 1 and then made an ambiguous declaration of independence last week. He then immediately suspended the declaration to allow time for talks and mediation.

In Monday's letter, Puigdemont didn't answer "yes" or "no" to the question "have you declared independence in Catalonia" as demanded by the Spanish government. He called for two months of dialogue and requested that Spanish authorities halt "all repression" in Catalonia.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-16

