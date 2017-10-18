Civil rights leader says Trump ‘plays’, ‘channels’ racism

In an interview with FRANCE 24, veteran US civil rights leader Al Sharpton lashed out at President Donald Trump for allegedly making insensitive remarks to the widow of a US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger. Trump denies saying that the slain 25-year-old soldier "knew what he was signing up for". "If he didn’t say it, it’s certainly the first time he didn’t say something divisive", Sharpton told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

The US civil rights leader goes on to hail the "sense of courage" of NFL players who have chosen to #TakeAKnee in protest during the national anthem. Sharpton says Trump's angry reaction to the players' protests are a "switch-and-bait" tactic to avoid real issues such as police brutality.

He adds that the president “plays” and “channels” racism, strongly criticising Trump's ambivalent attitude to white supremacists who last summer rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sharpton ends by defending Barack Obama’s record on race relations, arguing that Obama had done more than "any president since Lyndon Johnson" on the issue and that Trump’s election was a "backlash" against those achievements.

By Marc PERELMAN