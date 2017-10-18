International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan election board member flees to US, alleging death threats

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Civil rights leader says Trump ‘plays’, ‘channels’ racism

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Russia's 'Paris Hilton' launches 2018 presidential bid

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

China's third quarter GDP growth meets expectations

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Space kitty: Should Félicette, the first cat in space, get her own statue?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French counter-terror law slammed for weakening human rights

Read more

THE DEBATE

One-man rule? China's Xi Jinping consolidates grip on power

Read more

FOCUS

See you in court: Washington state sues Monsanto over chemical pollution

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Detroit', 'Kingsman 2', 'Beauty and the Dogs'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-10-19

Civil rights leader says Trump ‘plays’, ‘channels’ racism

In an interview with FRANCE 24, veteran US civil rights leader Al Sharpton lashed out at President Donald Trump for allegedly making insensitive remarks to the widow of a US soldier killed in an ambush in Niger. Trump denies saying that the slain 25-year-old soldier "knew what he was signing up for". "If he didn’t say it, it’s certainly the first time he didn’t say something divisive", Sharpton told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

The US civil rights leader goes on to hail the "sense of courage" of NFL players who have chosen to #TakeAKnee in protest during the national anthem. Sharpton says Trump's angry reaction to the players' protests are a "switch-and-bait" tactic to avoid real issues such as police brutality.

He adds that the president “plays” and “channels” racism, strongly criticising Trump's ambivalent attitude to white supremacists who last summer rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sharpton ends by defending Barack Obama’s record on race relations, arguing that Obama had done more than "any president since Lyndon Johnson" on the issue and that Trump’s election was a "backlash" against those achievements.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-10-17 Americas

'Trump is the most powerful unifying force the Democrats could imagine'

Is Donald Trump falling apart? US media reports in recent weeks have portrayed a president who's losing the plot. Nine months into his presidency, polls show Trump is deeply...

Read more

2017-10-13 Business

IMF chief: 'It’s the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke to FRANCE 24 during the annual meetings of her institution and the World Bank in Washington....

Read more

2017-10-11 nuclear Iran

Iran nuclear deal: What happens if Trump decertifies agreement?

Trita Parsi is a Middle East foreign policy expert. He is also the founder and president of the National Iranian American Council, which advised both the Obama administration and...

Read more

2017-10-05 Middle East

Turkish FM: 'Barzani is risking the future of the Kurds in Iraq'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the Kurdish authorities' decision to hold a referendum on independence was a "grave mistake" that...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility