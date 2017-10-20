International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

Video: In St. Petersburg, legacy of Nazi siege lives on

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

30 years on, FRANCE 24 meets sole survivor of Burkina Faso's counter-coup

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Paris, the city of love, lights and... traffic jams

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French lawmakers approve tax on sugary drinks

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Lulu the labrador flunks out of CIA K-9 academy, becomes internet sensation

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests continue in Togo despite ban on weekday demonstrations

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'The fall of the comedy king': Canada hit by sexual harassment scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Spain 'goes nuclear' on Catalonia

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton says Trump 'channels' racism

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraqi forces complete takeover of oil-rich Kirkuk province

© Ahmad Al-Rubaye, AFP | Iraqi army artillery on a road southwest of Kirkuk on October 17, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-20

Iraqi forces took control on Friday of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters following a three-hour battle, security sources said.

The district of Altun Kupri, or Perde in Kurdish, lies on the road between the city of Kirkuk - which fell to Iraqi forces on Monday - and Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq that voted in a referendum last month to secede from Iraq against Baghdad's wishes.

A force made up of U.S-trained Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service units, Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation and Federal Police began their advance on Altun Kupri at 7:30 a.m. (0430 GMT), said an Iraqi military spokesman.

"Details will be communicated later," the spokesman said in a short posting on social media.

>> Read more: Iraqi capture of Kirkuk changes calculation for Kurds

Kurdish Peshmerga forces withdrew from the town of Altun Kupri, located on the Zab river, after battling the advancing Iraqi troops with machine guns, mortars and rocket propelled grenades, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether there had been any casualties in the fighting.

The Iraqi forces have advanced into Kirkuk province largely unopposed as most Peshmerga forces withdrew without a fight.

>> Read more: 'The Kurdish regional government is at an impasse'

The fighting at Altun Kupri marked only the second instance of significant violent resistance by the Kurds in Kirkuk province since Monday.

Altun Kopri marks the admnistrative limit between Kirkuk and Erbil. It belongs administratively to the Kirkuk province.

Iraqi forces are seeking to reestablish Baghdad's authority over territory captured by the Kurdish Peshmerga outside the official boundaries of the Kurdistan region in the course of the war on Islamic State militants.

The Peshmerga had moved into Kirkuk after the Iraqi army fled the region in the face of Islamic State's advance in 2014. The Kurdish move prevented Kirkuk's oilfields from falling into the hands of the militants.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-20

  • IRAQ - KURDS

    Iraqi capture of Kirkuk changes calculation for Kurds

    Read more

  • Iraq

    The battle of Kirkuk: why it matters

    Read more

  • IRAQ - KURDS

    Iraqi forces seize Kirkuk governor's office, lower Kurdish flag

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility