Africa

Uganda police arrest opposition leader Besigye on murder charges

© Gael Grilhot, AFP | Kizza Besigye flashes the 'V-sign' on July 13, 2016 in the streets of Kampala on his way to a press conference a day after he was granted bail in his treason trial.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-20

Ugandan police have detained the country's most prominent opposition leader over allegations of attempted murder.

Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Friday that four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is being held in the capital, Kampala, following violent clashes Wednesday between police and opposition supporters in a remote southwestern town.

Kasingye says Besigye will be produced in court to face charges of attempted murder, but he gives no details.

Political tensions are rising in the East African nation over efforts by government-backed lawmakers to extend the longtime president's time in office.

Police prevented hundreds of opposition supporters Wednesday from accessing a stadium in Rukungiri where Besigye was scheduled to speak, leading to violent clashes.

Kasingye confirmed one person was killed in the clashes, although Besigye's party said police shot dead two people.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-20

