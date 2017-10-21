International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Mashujaa day: Kenyatta and Odinga call for peace before election rerun

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Kurdish referendum a ‘colossal mistake’, says son of late president Talabani

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The new 30s club: NZ's Jacinda Ardern joins list of maverick leaders

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Raqqa, Kirkuk, Xi Jinping

Read more

REPORTERS

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

Read more

#TECH 24

Teaching maths with holograms

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Is China exporting its pollution?

Read more

#THE 51%

Are female empowerment adverts actually good for the cause?

Read more

FOCUS

The mixed legacy of 'Abenomics' in Japan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Barca football club won't be used as political tool, says club president

© Josep LAGO / AFP | FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaves after giving a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 2, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-21

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted on Saturday the Catalan giants cannot be used by either side of a political battle over Catalonia's drive to gain independence from Spain.

A powerful symbol of Catalonia across the world, Barca have been caught in the political crossfire in the weeks following an independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid, was marred by violence.

"We are not an instrument to be manipulated for political interests, whatever they may be," Bartomeu told club members at Barca's annual general meeting. "Nobody can appropriate our badge or flag."

Barca have backed Catalonia's right to self-determination, but refused to position themselves on either side of the independence debate.

Bartomeu took an unpopular decision to play Barca's match against Las Palmas behind closed doors on October 1 as the referendum took place after La Liga refused to postpone the match.

'We defend the principles of democracy'

He described that decision as "one of the hardest" he has made in his three years as president, but claimed Barca were not losing touch with their core Catalan fanbase.

"No one can doubt Barca's commitment to the Catalan community. We defend the principles of democracy, the right to decide and free expression."

And Bartomeu condemned the imprisonment of two pro-independence civil society leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart on charges of sedition.

"It is unacceptable that in this century there are people in prison for their political ideas."

However, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural groups, led by Sanchez and Cuixart respectively, rejected invitations to the directors' box at the Camp Nou for Barca's Champions League match against Olympiakos on Wednesday in protest at the club's neutral stance.

The other major point of order for Bartomeu was the passing of Barca's accounts for the 2017/18 season that are expected to show record revenue of 897 million euros ($1.06 billion).

And Barca's accounts are set to be further boosted by a naming rights deal to aid the cost of a 600-million-euro renovation project for the Camp Nou and surrounding areas.

"The negotiations to find a name for the Camp Nou are going well," said Bartomeu.

He said an extraordinary meeting will be called in the first half of 2018 for members to vote on the naming rights deal.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-21

  • SPAIN - CATALONIA

    Don’t mention independence: the football fan who fell out with Barcelona

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Real Madrid crushes suffering Barcelona to win Spanish Supercup

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    French press ponders PSG’s ‘unspeakable’ surrender to Barcelona

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility