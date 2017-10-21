International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Mashujaa day: Kenyatta and Odinga call for peace before election rerun

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Kurdish referendum a ‘colossal mistake’, says son of late president Talabani

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The new 30s club: NZ's Jacinda Ardern joins list of maverick leaders

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Raqqa, Kirkuk, Xi Jinping

Read more

REPORTERS

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

Read more

#TECH 24

Teaching maths with holograms

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Is China exporting its pollution?

Read more

#THE 51%

Are female empowerment adverts actually good for the cause?

Read more

FOCUS

The mixed legacy of 'Abenomics' in Japan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Why ‘unpopular’ Japanese PM Abe is expected to win Sunday’s polls

© Toshifumi Kitamura, AFP | Supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party display posters while waiting for Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, on October 21, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-21

Japanese voters head to the polls on Sunday in a general election that is widely expected to hand incumbent leader, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, yet another mandate, despite his unpopularity. FRANCE 24 asked an expert to explain the upcoming vote.

In the run-up to Japan’s general election, media polls indicate that Abe’s ruling coalition, which is led by his Liberal-Democratic Party, is in for a handsome win, despite the leader having dipped significantly in recent popularity polls.

FRANCE 24's Julie Dungelhoeff and Yuka Royer spoke to Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian Studies at the Temple University in Tokyo, about the ins-and-outs of the election.

What’s at stake in this election?

Elections are always about political pandering, so certainly, all they want is to draw attention to the national security crisis and [will] essentially say: Flaws and all - aren’t I more trustworthy and reliable than any of these other untested people? In who do you trust with Japan security? The [Abe’s] LDP certainly has a lock on that issue.

How is Abe viewed?

Abe has acted in a very high-handed, arrogant way in the way he pushed through the conspiracy legislation, so he created a real backlash and went down to 26 percent. He’s really recovered, primarily because of the North Korean missile launches.

He is not particularly popular. If you look at those who support Abe, about half of them say it’s because there is no alternative. So this is not like an enthusiastic endorsement in terms of his policies or in terms of his leadership qualities.

So he’s not a popular leader but he benefits from the fact that there are no serious rivals out there.

How does he compare with one of his main rivals, Tokyo Mayor Yuriko Koike?

She used to be a TV broadcaster so she’s very media savvy and in front of the media she presents a confident image. And she’s very smart. She speaks Arabic, she speaks English, she knows a lot about policy. She has served as defence minister and environment minister, so she has quite a good CV to rely on. She seems reasonable. You would be hard-pressed to guess that she’s a super-ultra nationalist who has often visited the Yasukuni shrine, and who’s a member of Nippon Kaigi, one of the very conservative influential lobby groups in Japan. So she exudes a sort of “bon ami”.

Date created : 2017-10-21

  • JAPAN

    Media-savvy Tokyo Mayor Yuriko Koike eyes Japan's top job in snap election

    Read more

  • JAPAN

    Abe triggers snap election in Japan amid North Korea crisis

    Read more

  • USA - JAPAN

    Trump commits to Japan's security in shift from campaign rhetoric

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility