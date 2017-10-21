International News 24/7

 

Europe

Malta offers 1 million euros for info on investigative reporter's death

© Matthew Mirabelli / AFP | Thousands of people gather for a candlelight vigil in Sliema, on October 16, 2017, in tribute to late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-21

Malta's government is offering a reward of 1 million ($1.18 million) euros and full protection for anyone with information on who killed an investigative reporter with a car bomb.

The government statement Saturday called the Oct. 16 car bomb slaying of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose reporting on corruption targeted the prime minister and other top figures on the southern Mediterranean island, a "case of extraordinary importance."

It said it is offering the "unprecedented" reward to whoever comes forward with information leading to the identification of those responsible for the bombing, which stunned the tiny EU island nation.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-10-21

