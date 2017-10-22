UK police dealing with 'ongoing incident' at Nuneaton

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, telling people to avoid the area.

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at a leisure park in Nuneaton, central England, telling people to avoid the area. Police confirmed on Twitter that the incident is unconnected to terrorism.

An executive for a bowling alley company says a gunman is holding two staff members hostage at a bowling alley.

Warwickshire Police said they were dealing with an incident Sunday at a shopping center in Nuneaton, near the city of Birmingham. The force says it is not terror-related but provided scant details.

Mehdi Amshar, chief executive of the MFA Bowl bowling alley, told Sky News he had been informed the two employees were being held at gunpoint at the Nuneaton branch.

He added he thinks the gunman is an ex-husband or former boyfriend of an employee, but couldn't be sure.

Amshar says all customers have left the premises and are safe, but there had been no contact with the two staff members.

No injuries have been reported.

