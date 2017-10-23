International News 24/7

 

Was Chilean poet Pablo Neruda murdered?

S. Korean FM: 'Time is running out to prevent a nuclear N. Korea'

Music show: To 'Joon Moon' and back

Japan's stocks on record winning streak after Abe's election victory

The pine cone line: A train ride through rural Provence

David McAllister: 'EU involvement in Catalonia could set a precedent'

Glyphosate: Should the EU re-authorise the weedkiller chemical?

A piece of history: Five former US presidents gather for hurricanes fundraiser

Chic hotels and horse races: Calais tries to shed its 'Jungle' image

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-10-23

S. Korean FM: 'Time is running out to prevent a nuclear N. Korea'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed the nuclear crisis with neighbouring North Korea. She stressed that "there must not be another war on the Korean peninsula". The top diplomat warned that time was "running out" to stop North Korea becoming a nuclear power, but insisted that there was "still time" to avert this scenario.

South Korea's foreign minister also told FRANCE 24 that US President Donald Trump’s bellicose remarks on North Korea are "an indication of his strong desire to find a solution" to the crisis. She added that the recent military exercises in the peninsula are designed to "pressure" Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.

However, Kang Kyung-wha rejected the proposal broached by Donald Trump and the main South Korean opposition party to bring back tactical US nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn in 1991, calling it "not the best option".

Asked what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be thinking, South Korea's top diplomat described the regime in Pyongyang as "very insecure". She explained that the nuclear and missile programmes are its way of trying to gain "leverage", in order to be "in a position of strength when, ultimately, the time comes to sit at the table".

The South Korean foreign minister warned that "time is running out" to prevent North Korea becoming a nuclear power, but insisted that there was "still time".

Finally, she stressed that her government does not seek "regime collapse" in North Korea and held out the offer of better relations with its neighbour. "Should North Korea change course, there is an opportunity for dialogue," she said.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-10-20 Kurdistan

Kurdish referendum a ‘colossal mistake’, says son of late president Talabani

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Bafel Talabani – the son of late Iraqi president and Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani – blasted the decision of the Kurdish leadership to...

2017-10-18 Americas

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton says Trump 'channels' racism

In an interview with FRANCE 24, veteran US civil rights leader Al Sharpton criticised President Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric as well as his missteps on race relations...

2017-10-17 Americas

'Trump is the most powerful unifying force the Democrats could imagine'

Is Donald Trump falling apart? US media reports in recent weeks have portrayed a president who's losing the plot. Nine months into his presidency, polls show Trump is deeply...

2017-10-13 Business

IMF chief: 'It’s the first time in a decade that we have such a strong recovery'

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke to FRANCE 24 during the annual meetings of her institution and the World Bank in Washington....

See all the archives

