International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

Glyphosate: Should the EU re-authorise the weedkiller chemical?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A piece of history: Five former US presidents gather for hurricanes fundraiser

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Chic hotels and horse races: Calais tries to shed its 'Jungle' image

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyatta and Odinga call for peace before Kenya's election rerun

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Kurdish referendum a ‘colossal mistake’, says son of late president Talabani

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The new 30s club: NZ's Jacinda Ardern joins list of maverick leaders

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

After Raqqa; Xi's the boss; and Spain enters unchartered waters

Read more

REPORTERS

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

Read more

#TECH 24

Teaching maths with holograms

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraq PM Abadi's office criticises Tillerson comments about Iran-backed militias

© Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP | Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (C) speaks during a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Bilateral Coordination Council in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 22, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-23

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s media office expressed surprise on Monday at comments by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson regarding Iranian-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilisation paramilitary units.

“No party has the right to interfere in Iraqi matters,” Abadi’s media office said in a statement citing a source close to the prime minister. Tillerson said on Sunday it was time for Iranian-backed militias and their Iranian advisers who helped Iraq defeat Islamic State (IS) group to “go home”.

Tillerson had taken the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations on Sunday, pushing for Saudi Arabia and Iraq to unite to counter growing Iranian assertiveness. He also called for a quick resolution to the ongoing crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors, which he said was unintentionally bolstering Iran.

In Saudi Arabia and later Qatar, Tillerson denounced Iran's "malign behaviour" and urged nations of the region and elsewhere, notably Europe, to join the administration to halt any business they do with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard. He also demanded that Iranian and Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq either return to their homes, integrate into the Iraqi army or leave the country.

"Those fighters need to go home," Tillerson said. "Any foreign fighters need to go home."

Iranian militias in Iraq should 'go home' - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

In Riyadh for the inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Council   a vehicle that US officials believe can wean Iraq from Iran   Tillerson told Saudi King Salman and the Iraqi prime minister that the nascent partnership between their countries held great promise for Iraq's reconstruction after devastating battles to wrest territory from the IS group and its independence from foreign influence.

"We believe this will in some ways counter some of the unproductive influences of Iran inside of Iraq," he said at a news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir after the council meeting.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-23

  • MIDDLE EAST

    Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

    Read more

  • USA-IRAN

    Trump refuses to certify Iran nuclear agreement

    Read more

  • USA-IRAN

    Trump speech expected to outline flaws in Iran nuclear deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility