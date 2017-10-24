International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

China Communist Party adds Xi's name to constitution

Latest update : 2017-10-24

China's Communist Party added President Xi Jinping's name to its constitution on Tuesday, confirming his status as the nation's most powerful leader in decades.

Xi presided over the closing session of the party's twice-a-decade congress as 2,300 delegates unanimously approved the constitutional amendment, putting his name alongside Mao and market reformer Deng Xiaoping.

(AFP)

