How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

Egypt's Sisi: 'There are countries who are supporting terrorism'

Author Nathan Hill on his debut novel 'The Nix'

EU ministers agree to tighten rules on 'posted workers'

US ambassador urges peace ahead of Kenya's election re-run

Nipplegate no more: Justin Timberlake to headline 2018 Superbowl

Central African Republic: The 'forgotten' country in crisis?

Madrid takes control of Catalan public broadcaster

Seoul: 'Time running out to prevent a nuclear N. Korea'

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-24

How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

In Germany, MPs from a far-right party are taking their seats in parliament, in a post-war first. A total of 92 politicians from the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, now form the third-largest party in the Bundestag. In last month's election, the AfD scored highest in the former east Germany, in areas where many feel like second-class citizens due to higher unemployment and lower salaries or pensions. Our reporters have been meeting AfD voters in Saxony to find out more.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Florence Viala.

By Nicolas SPICER , Anne MAILLIET , Sebastien MILLARD , Denis PARCHOW

Our guests

Stefan SEIDENDORF

Head of the EU Department, Franco-German Institute

Archives

2017-10-23 Americas

Was Chilean poet Pablo Neruda murdered?

International forensics experts have concluded that Pablo Neruda didn't die of cancer, as currently stated on his death certificate. The Chilean poet and senator from the...

2017-10-20 Asia-pacific

The mixed legacy of 'Abenomics' in Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is hoping for a landslide win in snap elections this Sunday. He's banked much of his chances of success on his economic policies, known as...

2017-10-19 Asia-pacific

'China's Silicon Valley' symbolises high tech, prosperity and social inequality

It's known as the "Chinese Silicon Valley". Zhongguancun, a tech hub north of Beijing, has become a symbol of growth and prosperity for many young entrepreneurs. Its success has...

2017-10-19 Europe

Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto to vote on autonomy

As the Catalan crisis continues to rattle Spain, we turn our attention to Italy. On Sunday, 16 million Italians in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions will vote in a...

