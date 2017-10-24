International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

US ambassador urges peace ahead of Kenya's election re-run

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Nipplegate no more: Justin Timberlake to headline 2018 Superbowl

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Central African Republic: The 'forgotten' country in crisis?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Madrid takes control of Catalan public broadcaster

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Seoul: 'Time running out to prevent a nuclear N. Korea'

Read more

THE DEBATE

City power: The growing clout of big urban areas

Read more

FOCUS

Was Chilean poet Pablo Neruda murdered?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: To 'Joon Moon' and back

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's stocks on record winning streak after Abe's election victory

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Kremlin blames 'madman' for radio presenter stabbing, dismisses criticism

© Vasily Maximov, AFP | A cameraman films a photograph of Russian Echo of Moscow radio station presenters with Tatiana Felgengauer seen on the right, Moscow, October 23, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-24

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed any criticism over the knife attack on a radio journalist, Tatyana Felgenhauer, and blamed the assault on a "madman".

"The actions of a madman are the actions of a madman," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Trying to link them to anything is absolutely illogical and wrong," he said, expressing sympathy to the journalist and her employer, the Echo of Moscow radio station.

"We sincerely wish Tatyana a swift recovery," he added.

Felgenhauer, a 32-year-old presenter, was attacked on Monday at the offices of the liberal radio station the Echo of Moscow by a man who claimed he had a "telepathic connection" with her.

She underwent surgery and was on a ventilator on Monday. She showed signs of improvement and was awake on Tuesday, the Echo of Moscow reported, citing doctors.

Many commentators accused state propaganda of fomenting what they say is an atmosphere of hatred towards dissenters.

This month the Rossiya 24 rolling news channel broadcast a smear documentary that claimed the Echo of Moscow was working with Western non-governmental organisations to undermine Russia.

Felgenhauer featured in the film.

"Tatyana has her own worldview, her opinion. Someone does not agree with her and criticises her in return too. In this case we treat both points of view with respect," Peskov said.

"We are not part of this discussion."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-24

  • RUSSIA

    Russian radio journalist stabbed in Moscow, suspect held

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Russia's jailed opposition leader Navalny released after 20 days

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Russian 'It girl' Ksenia Sobchak to stand in presidential election

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility