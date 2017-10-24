Kremlin blames 'madman' for radio presenter stabbing, dismisses criticism

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed any criticism over the knife attack on a radio journalist, Tatyana Felgenhauer, and blamed the assault on a "madman".

"The actions of a madman are the actions of a madman," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Trying to link them to anything is absolutely illogical and wrong," he said, expressing sympathy to the journalist and her employer, the Echo of Moscow radio station.

"We sincerely wish Tatyana a swift recovery," he added.

Felgenhauer, a 32-year-old presenter, was attacked on Monday at the offices of the liberal radio station the Echo of Moscow by a man who claimed he had a "telepathic connection" with her.

She underwent surgery and was on a ventilator on Monday. She showed signs of improvement and was awake on Tuesday, the Echo of Moscow reported, citing doctors.

Many commentators accused state propaganda of fomenting what they say is an atmosphere of hatred towards dissenters.

This month the Rossiya 24 rolling news channel broadcast a smear documentary that claimed the Echo of Moscow was working with Western non-governmental organisations to undermine Russia.

Felgenhauer featured in the film.

"Tatyana has her own worldview, her opinion. Someone does not agree with her and criticises her in return too. In this case we treat both points of view with respect," Peskov said.

"We are not part of this discussion."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-24