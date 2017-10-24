International News 24/7

 

Europe

'No public service broadcasting, no democracy', Catalan reporters protest

Video by Aurore Cloe DUPUIS , Karina CHABOUR

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-24

A senate vote in Madrid on Friday to implement direct rule is due to strip Catalonia of powers in response to the region’s independence bid. The regional government is expected to be sacked, the police force removed and local media taken over.

With that prospect looming, FRANCE 24 met with the journalists taking action to keep the voice of Catalan independence on the air.

“We are backed by the Catalan audiovisual council, which recognizes that Radio Catalunya is the media that respects plurality the most,” Montse Poblet, a reporter for the station, told FRANCE 24. “Giving the Spanish government control of our stations won’t improve the situation in Catalonia,” she said.

FRANCE 24’s Karina Chabour and Aurore Dupuis report.

To watch the story, click on the player above.

Date created : 2017-10-24

