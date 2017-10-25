International News 24/7

 

Twitter promises greater ad transparency in bid to head off US regulations

Former top US military official 'increasingly concerned' about N. Korea

Deathbed confession reopens Belgian investigation into 1980s robbery gang

Black market butter? Twitter has fun amid France's butter shortage

Russian TV star and presidential hopeful likened to Paris Hilton

Russia's fresh face: Ksenia Sobchak's surprise presidential run

How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

Egypt's Sisi: 'There are countries who are supporting terrorism'

Author Nathan Hill on his debut novel 'The Nix'

Europe

EU postpones vote on weedkiller glyphosate as dispute over safety rages

© Philippe Huguen, AFP file picture | A farmer sprays pesticides on his crops in Bailleul, in northern France, on June 15, 2015

Video by Alison SARGENT , Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN , FRANCE 2

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-25

The EU on Wednesday postponed a vote on proposals to renew the controversial weedkiller glyphosate, which critics say causes cancer and which the European Parliament wants banned in five years' time.

A panel of experts from the EU's 28 member states met behind closed doors to consider plans to extend the European licence for glyphosate -- the key ingredient in best-selling weedkiller Roundup -- for five to seven years.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, had originally recommended approving the herbicide's use for another 10 years but watered it down amid growing uproar over the alleged dangers of its use.

"The Standing Committee on Plant Animal Food and Feed met today to discuss renewing the approval of the active substance glyphosate. At the conclusion of the meeting, no vote was taken," the commission said in a statement.

"The commission took note of the positions of the different delegations of member states, upon which it will now reflect, and will announce the date of the next meeting shortly."

Glyphosate critics, led by environmental campaigners Greenpeace, are calling for an outright ban in Europe and on Monday activists handed the EU a petition signed by more than 1.3 million people backing such a move.

The European Parliament on Monday said glyphosate should be renewed only until 2022 and banned thereafter, calling for a halt to non-professional use of the herbicide when its current licence expires on December 15.

Monsanto, the US agro giant that makes Roundup, insists glyphosate meets the standards required to renew its European licence.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-25

  EUROPE

    EU parliament votes to ban controversial weedkiller glyphosate

