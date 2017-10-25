Video: Tensions high ahead of Kenya's presidential re-run

Since the re-election of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in August and the unprecedented annulment of that result by the Supreme Court, Kenya has been plunged into crisis. For the past five weeks, supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have been staging protests - many of them violent - in opposition strongholds, demanding a postponement of Thursday’s vote re-run. Odinga is now urging his supporters to boycott the new vote. Our correspondents filed this report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
