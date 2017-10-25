International News 24/7

 

Dancing against rape, and internet via light

FOCUS

Video: Tensions high ahead of Kenya's presidential re-run

THE INTERVIEW

Former top US military official 'increasingly concerned' about N. Korea

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Dana Soumbouloglou: One woman's bodybuilding dream in Jordan

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Logan Lucky', 'Thor Ragnarok' and 'See You Up There'

BUSINESS DAILY

Twitter promises greater ad transparency in bid to head off US regulations

IN THE PAPERS

Deathbed confession reopens Belgian investigation into 1980s robbery gang

IN THE PAPERS

Black market butter? Twitter has fun amid France's butter shortage

MEDIAWATCH

Russian TV star and presidential hopeful likened to Paris Hilton

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-25

Video: Tensions high ahead of Kenya's presidential re-run

Since the re-election of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in August and the unprecedented annulment of that result by the Supreme Court, Kenya has been plunged into crisis. For the past five weeks, supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have been staging protests - many of them violent - in opposition strongholds, demanding a postponement of Thursday’s vote re-run. Odinga is now urging his supporters to boycott the new vote. Our correspondents filed this report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By Bastien RENOUIL , Élodie COUSIN , Julia STEERS

2017-10-24 Europe

How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

In Germany, MPs from a far-right party are taking their seats in parliament, in a post-war first. A total of 92 politicians from the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, now form the...

2017-10-23 Americas

Was Chilean poet Pablo Neruda murdered?

International forensics experts have concluded that Pablo Neruda didn't die of cancer, as currently stated on his death certificate. The Chilean poet and senator from the...

2017-10-20 Asia-pacific

The mixed legacy of 'Abenomics' in Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is hoping for a landslide win in snap elections this Sunday. He's banked much of his chances of success on his economic policies, known as...

2017-10-19 Asia-pacific

'China's Silicon Valley' symbolises high tech, prosperity and social inequality

It's known as the "Chinese Silicon Valley". Zhongguancun, a tech hub north of Beijing, has become a symbol of growth and prosperity for many young entrepreneurs. Its success has...

