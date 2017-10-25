International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

TV star and presidential hopeful in Russia likened to Paris Hilton by European press

Read more

THE DEBATE

Russia's fresh face: Ksenia Sobchak's surprise presidential run

Read more

FOCUS

How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Egypt's Sisi: 'There are countries who are supporting terrorism'

Read more

ENCORE!

Author Nathan Hill on his debut novel 'The Nix'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

EU ministers agree to tighten rules on 'posted workers'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

US ambassador urges peace ahead of Kenya's election re-run

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Nipplegate no more: Justin Timberlake to headline 2018 Superbowl

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Central African Republic: The 'forgotten' country in crisis?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Thousands of letters penned by French writer Proust to go online

© Thomas Samson, AFP file picture | Proust’s correspondence has been estimated at around 20,000 documents, but many have been destroyed over the years

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-25

A trove of Marcel Proust's correspondence is to be digitized and put online for free, with the first batch of letters timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, organizers of the US-French initiative say.

The nearly 6,000 letters to and from the author of "In Search of Lost Time," one of the great masterpieces of western literature, are drawn mainly from the work of Philip Kolb, a University of Illinois professor.

Kolb, who died in 1992, assembled and published all of Proust's surviving correspondence -- about 5,300 letters -- in 21 volumes between 1970 and 1993. Several hundred more letters have since been identified.

Kolb estimated the size of Proust's correspondence at some 20,000 documents, but most were lost or destroyed over the years.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is leading the project to digitize the collection, with collaboration from the University of Grenoble Alps, the Institute of Texts and Modern Manuscripts and the National Library in France.

The project will first focus on 200 letters that Proust wrote related to World War I, with the goal of having them online by November 11, 2018, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

"That will allow us to have a first display, with a coherent set," said Francois Proulx, a literature professor at the University of Illinois.

"We were not convinced that the letters from his youth were especially the most interesting to start out with," said Caroline Szylowicz, the librarian in charge of the University of Illinois' Proust collection.

Proust, who was frail and of poor health, did not fight in the war. However his younger brother Robert did, and the two exchanged letters during the conflict.

The handwritten letters posted online will include a printed transcript of the document.

"It helps decipher Marcel Proust's writing, which is not always easy to read," said Proulx.

The website will also offer various links, including press articles of the time that Proust refers to him the letters.

The goal is to eventually post all of Proust's correspondence online.

Under Kolb's leadership the University of Illinois has acquired some 1,200 letters.

Letters written by the French author are known to fetch tens of thousands of euros at auction.

The university will continue to buy Proust letters, budget permitting, Proulx said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-25

  • FRANCE

    First, and likely only, footage of French novelist Marcel Proust surfaces

    Read more

  • France

    Proust's personal archives headed to auction in Paris

    Read more

  • Q&A - FRENCH LITERATURE

    A Proustian rebirth, 100 years after 'Remembrance'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility