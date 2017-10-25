Kenyan opposition cries foul ahead of new presidential vote

In a shock decision last month, Kenya’s supreme court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, citing irregularities. But ahead of a new presidential vote on Thursday, supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga are already crying foul.

Opposition leader Odinga challenged Kenyatta's August 8 victory, claiming hackers had infiltrated election servers and manipulated the vote.

After reviewing the evidence, the country’s highest court agreed. Citing irregularities and possible illegalities – as well as the electoral commission's unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians scrutinise its servers – it took the unusual step of nullifying the vote and ordering a new presidential election to be held within 60 days.

The Kenyan opposition maintains that not enough reforms have been implemented to ensure that a new election would be more free or fair than the last. Odinga has said he will not participate in another round of voting until the necessary changes have been made and a petition was filed with the Supreme Court to delay the October 26 vote until its credibility could be guaranteed.

The court was to hear a petition filed by three Kenyans, including a human rights activist, on the eve of Thursday's vote. But as the Supreme Court convened to review the complaint a series of dramatic events prevented it from achieving a quorum, meaning the election would go ahead as planned by default.

“It means elections are on tomorrow. There is no order stopping the election,” election commission lawyer Paul Muite told Citizen TV on Wednesday.

Supreme Court Chief Justice David Maraga appeared alone in the courtroom and said only he and one other judge had shown up for the hearing. Six judges are needed to render a decision.

One deputy chief justice was unable to attend the hearing after being targeted in a shooting last night in which her bodyguard was killed. Those in favour of delaying the vote were quick to suspect that the attack was linked to the vote.

“The opposition is already saying that was an attempt at intimidation,” said FRANCE 24’s Julia Speers, reporting from Nairobi.

Outside the court, hundreds of women in white scarves gathered to call for peace amid fears of violence. Kenyatta supporters celebrated the news that the election would proceed while those backing Odinga gathered in Nairobi's Uhuru Park.

The governor of Kenya’s Kisumu county, an opposition stronghold, said the people would be justified in launching a revolt if the presidential election goes ahead, given the lingering concerns over the credibility of another vote.

“If the government subverts the sovereign will of the people ... then people are entitled to rebel against this government,” Anyang Nyong’o told reporters on Wednesday.

An opposition lawyer said any new presidential election would have no legitimacy because of a previous court ruling that deemed the appointment of certain electoral officers illegal.

“It would be illegal and unconstitutional for them to move ahead with the election,” lawyer James Orengo told media outside the Supreme Court.

The election's August 8 first round plunged Kenya into its worst political crisis since a disputed 2007 vote erupted in violence that left more than 1,100 people dead.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

