Culture

Louvre launches crowdfunding campaign to fund prayer book’s return to France

© Ludovic Marin, AFP | Pedestrians walk near the Louvre Museum and Pyramid in Paris on October 6, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-25

The Louvre museum in Paris is calling on the public to help bring back one of the French Renaissance’s greatest decorative works of art.

The Book of Hours prayer book - a manuscript bound in gold and encrusted with emerald, ruby and turquoise gemstones - belonged to France’s King Francis I, who gifted the treasure to his 10-year-old niece during the 16th century.

Deemed by experts to be a masterpiece, the book now belongs to a private collector in Britain.

The Louvre says it needs 10 million euros ($11.8 million) to acquire the piece. Luxury group LVMH has pledged half of the money. The museum hopes to raise the rest through a crowdfunding campaign and donations from companies.

Louvre President Jean-Luc Martinez says the Book of Hours would become one of the Louvre’s iconic pieces alongside the Mona Lisa.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-25

