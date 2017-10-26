Iraqi forces 'launch offensive against Kurds'

Kurdish authorities Thursday accused Iraqi forces of launching an offensive against their fighters near the border with Turkey.
"As of 0600hrs Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed PMF are shelling Peshmerga positions from Zummar front, northwest Mosul, using heavy artillery. They are advancing towards Peshmerga positions," the top defence body of the autonomous region's government said in a statement.
