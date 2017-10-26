International News 24/7

 

Africa

Islamist militants 'taken out of action' in Mali, says French military

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | A soldier stands atop a VBCI armored cilvat vehicle, as a tactical transport NH90 “Caiman” military helicopter (Top R) and a Tiger attack helicopter fly over, during a presentation drill to the French institute of Advanced Studies

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-26

The French military has targeted Islamist militants in northern Mali near the border with Niger and took 15 militants “out of action”, an armed forces spokesman said on Thursday.

The operation involved French Mirage jets, attack helicopters and forces on the ground, the spokesman said, although he would not provide details on how many of the 15 militants targeted had been killed or wounded.

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants that began in 2012. Around 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane, where they work alongside 10,000 U.N. peacekeepers in Mali.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-26

