Africa

Kenya’s election re-run sees police and protestors clash

© Tony Karumba, AFP | A Kibera resident resists during clashes with riot police officers in Katwekera village, part of Kibera slum of Nairobi, a stronghold of the opposition leader, on October 26, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-10-26

At least three people were killed as Kenyan police on Thursday fired bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters in some opposition areas during the repeat presidential election, as the main opposition leader urged a boycott of the vote.

Violence erupted in Nairobi's Kibera slum and Kisumu, a major city in the west where protesters set fires and blocked roads, and many polling stations didn't open because of security concerns.

Police said one man shot during protests in Kisumu died at a hospital, while three other people were admitted with gunshot wounds. An Associated Press journalist saw ambulances transporting several people from the protests there.

One Kisumu primary school that saw huge lines of voters when it served as a polling station in the Aug. 8 election was closed this time around, its gates locked.

"We are not going to vote and we are not going to allow it," said Olga Onyanga, an opposition supporter in Kisumu.

Voting proceeded in areas where President Uhuru Kenyatta has support, but fewer voters were turning out in comparison to the August election that the Supreme Court nullified because it found illegalities and irregularities in the election process.

‘Can this particular vote be credible?’

After voting, Kenyatta said 90 percent of the country was calm and said Kenya must remove ethnic loyalties from its politics in order to succeed. The president, who was declared the winner in August with 54 percent of the vote, had said security forces would be deployed nationwide to ensure order on Thursday, and he urged Kenyans to vote while respecting the rights of those who didn't.

Voters lined up before dawn at a polling station in Kenyatta's hometown of Gatundu and electoral workers prepared ballot papers by flashlight after heavy rains knocked out power to the site.

"Our hope for the country is that whoever emerges the winner will be able to unite the country, which is already torn apart by politicians and politics of the day," said Simon Wambirio, a Gatundu resident.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who got nearly 45 percent of the vote in August, has said the new election won't be credible because of a lack of electoral reform and accused Kenyatta of moving a country known for relative stability and openness toward authoritarian rule.

Odinga's call for a boycott resonated strongly in Kisumu, Kenya's third-largest city and an opposition stronghold. He has urged followers to stay away from polling stations because of concerns about a crackdown by security forces. Human rights groups said police killed at least 67 people during protests after the August vote; authorities confirmed a smaller number of deaths and said they had to take action against rioters.

Odinga has said the opposition coalition, National Super Alliance, will become a resistance movement. On Thursday, he said the movement will constitute a "People's Assembly to guide the country to a fresh free and fair presidential election" as part of a peaceful resistance that will include boycotting goods and services by those who have supported Kenyatta's "lawless grab of the presidency."

Odinga and Kenyatta, who seeks a second term, also faced off in a 2013 election similarly marred by opposition allegations of vote-rigging. The opposition leader also ran unsuccessfully in 2007 - ethnic-fueled animosity after that vote killed more than 1,000 people and forced 600,000 from their homes.

Many observers say Kenya's ethnic-based politics overshadow the promise of its democracy. Kenyatta is a Kikuyu, while Odinga is a Luo.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-10-26

