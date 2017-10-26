International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Lower for longer? ECB set to wind down its bond-buying stimulus programme

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Secrets to lasting youth: France's oldest living person is 113

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's vote re-run: 'The Supreme Court has basically been disbanded by force'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Kenya on edge: Was the presidential re-run worth it?

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Dancing against rape, and internet via light

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Tensions high ahead of Kenya's presidential re-run

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Former top US military official 'increasingly concerned' about N. Korea

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Dana Soumbouloglou: One woman's bodybuilding dream in Jordan

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Logan Lucky', 'Thor Ragnarok' and 'See You Up There'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Opposition, prisoners of Venezuela win EU's Sakharov prize for human rights

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-26

The democratic opposition and political prisoners in Venezuela on Thursday won the European Union's Sakharov Prize for human rights.

The European Parliament said that it wanted to reward the courage of students and politicians fighting for freedom in the face of a repressive government.

Guy Verhofstadt of the ALDE liberal group said that "this award supports the fight of democratic forces for a democratic Venezuela." He urged "the international community to join us in this fight for the freedom of the people of Venezuela."

The Venezuelan laureates follow the footsteps of last year's winners, two Yazidi women who escaped sexual enslavement by the Islamic State group.

The award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Other finalists this year included a Pakistani Christian woman who has been on death row for six years, a human rights defender in Guatemala, two pro-Kurdish prisoners in Turkey, a Swedish-Eritrean playwright long held in Eritrea and a Burundian human rights activist.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-26

  • VENEZUELA

    Venezuela opposition rules out talks until vote recount

    Read more

  • VENEZUELA

    Government wins landslide victory in Venezuela poll, opposition cries foul

    Read more

  • VENEZUELA

    Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro through ballot box

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility