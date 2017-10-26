Video: Catalans consider seceding before Spain can act

Spanish authorities are leaving separatists in Catalonia with "no other option" but to push ahead with declaring independence for the wealthy northeastern region, said its vice president on Wednesday.

In this report, FRANCE 24's team of reporters travelled to Barcelona to see how those in Catalonia's capital are responding to Mariano Rajoy's intention to impose direct rule in the region. Vice President Oriol Junqueras's recent remarks indicate that the view in some areas to proceed with declaring independence, before Spain can implement Article 155 of its constitution, is gaining traction.

Our reporters met with one such advocate, pro-independence Catalan MP Antoni Castella, who believes Catalonia's right to secede supersedes any attempt by Spain to trigger direct rule. While in Barcelona's Gràcia district - an independence heartland - residents were fiercely critical of Rajoy's actions but remained divided and uncertain of how best to proceed with independence and the ramifications of such a move.

