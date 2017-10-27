International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

US navy recues two women lost at sea for five months

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Should we be afraid of robots?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya vote re-run takes place amid clashes and partial boycott

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Reactions after Catalan leader rules out snap elections

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Easing up: ECB slows, extends stimulus programme

Read more

THE DEBATE

Direct rule or independence? Catalonia crisis comes to a head

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Reforming Argentina: After election win, Macri vows to improve economy

Read more

FOCUS

Can former Georgian president Saakashvili galvanise Ukraine's opposition?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

'Posted workers': First victory for Macron on the European stage

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Dominican court sentences Frenchman to five years in 'air cocaine' case

© Erika Santelices, AFP | Frenchman Christophe Naudin is escorted to a Santo Domingo courtroom for a hearing in a drug trafficking case involving two French pilots, on September 27, 2016

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-27

Frenchman Christophe Naudin was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for helping two French pilots involved in the "Air Cocaine" drug-smuggling case to escape justice in the Dominican Republic.

Naudin, a criminologist and aviation security expert, was convicted of criminal conspiracy and violation of the drugs law for helping pilots Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos flee to France after they were sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking, according to the verdict of Judge Jose Alejandro Vargas.

The verdict validates an agreement between the defense and the Dominican Public Prosecutor's Office under which Naudin had agreed to plead guilty, spend five years in prison and to pay the Dominican state a $33,000 fine.

Naudin was ordered to serve his sentence in Najayo prison, near Santo Domingo, where he has been detained since March 2016 after his extradition from Egypt.

Pilots Fauret and Odos, who maintain their innocence, were arrested in March 2013 as they were about to depart for France in a private jet found to be carrying 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine.

Following their conviction, they somehow managed to flee after they were released pending an appeal -- an escape that Dominican prosecutors said Naudin facilitated.

Fauret and Odos fled back to France vowing to clear their names, but were rearrested in November 2015 near the French city of Lyon.

Paris has ruled out extraditing them.

Two other Frenchmen, Nicolas Pisapia and Alain Castany, who were passengers when the cocaine was discovered are still in the Dominican Republic where they were sentenced on appeal in 2016 to 20 years in prison.

The affair has prompted keen interest in France, after Interpol issued arrest warrants for Fauret and Odos, as well as a far-right member of the European Parliament accused of involvement.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-27

  • DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    ‘Air Cocaine’ Frenchman to appear before Dominican judge

    Read more

  • EGYPT - FRANCE

    Frenchman extradited to Dominican Republic in ‘Air Cocaine’ case

    Read more

  • DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    Dominican court upholds jail sentences for French ‘air cocaine’ pilots

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility