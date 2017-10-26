International News 24/7

 

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

France's majestic Catalan coast, from the mountains to the seafront

World's billionaires add $1 trillion to wealth in 2016

US navy recues two women lost at sea for five months

Should we be afraid of robots?

Kenya vote re-run takes place amid clashes and partial boycott

Reactions after Catalan leader rules out snap elections

Easing up: ECB slows, extends stimulus programme

Direct rule or independence? Catalonia crisis comes to a head

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-10-27

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

At the end of the 1967 Six-Day War, the victorious Israeli army took control of East Jerusalem, placing both Muslim and Christian holy sites under the control of the Israeli state. This annexation created tensions that remain today, granting Jerusalem unique advantages but also making it a symbol of perpetual conflict. FRANCE 24’s Cyril Payen reports from the city that is holy to three world religions.

>> Also watch our special report: "How the Haredim, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, make their own rules."

By Cyril PAYEN

