International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

#THE 51%

The women of the Islamic State group

Read more

FOCUS

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

Read more

ENCORE!

Mali Twist: Paris gallery pays tribute to Malick Sidibé

Read more

REVISITED

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's majestic Catalan coast, from the mountains to the seafront

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

World's billionaires add $1 trillion to wealth in 2016

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

US navy recues two women lost at sea for five months

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Should we be afraid of robots?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-10-27

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

For more than three years, the US-led coalition has been using air strikes to help Iraqi troops retake territory from Islamic State group jihadists. But some are now tallying the human cost of the bombings. In West Mosul in northern Iraq, where Islamist militants used the population as human shields, the loss of life was especially high. FRANCE 24 investigated one air strike that killed an entire family.

Please note that some viewers may find images in this report disturbing.

Deep in the ruins of West Mosul in northern Iraq, an area closed to the population and which was booby-trapped by retreating Islamic State (IS) group fighters, another story from the long battle for Mosul is emerging: The story of the civilians trapped between the jihadists holed up in the old city and the Iraqi army, supported by coalition forces.

>> Also watch our special report: 'After the war, life slowly returns to Mosul'

Every day roughly a dozen bodies – mostly those of women, children and the elderly – are dug up by firefighters. What exactly happened in west Mosul, which was liberated in July? Representatives of the international anti-IS group coalition say the lives of civilians remained a priority, although they admit that air strikes on Mosul probably killed around 350 civilians. Mosul residents say the number of collateral victims could range from 6,000 to as many as 8,500.

Our reporters looked at the story of one family that was wiped out by a single missile strike at the height of the battle against the jihadists. One of the 14,000 missiles fired by the coalition landed on their house on June 22. Did the family have jihadist links? Or did the coalition make a fatal mistake?

Our reporters also investigated the decision-making process that governs military air strikes. How is the decision taken to fire a missile and with what explosive charge? How quickly and on what basis? All of these factors can be decisive in avoiding the tragedies known collectively as "collateral damage".

By Charles EMPTAZ

Archives

2017-10-20 Asia-pacific

The Dictator's Games: A rare look inside Turkmenistan

As Turkmenistan hosted the Asian Games in the capital Ashgabat, our reporter managed to obtain a visa to cover the event. He brings us a rare look inside one of the world’s most...

Read more

2017-10-13 Europe

Video: Ghosts of 1917 revolution still haunt Russians

What remains of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia? FRANCE 24 brings you a special documentary on how Russians are living with this cumbersome legacy, as the Kremlin keeps a...

Read more

2017-10-06 Middle East

Video: After the war, life slowly returns to Mosul

FRANCE 24's reporters went back to Mosul, almost three months after Iraqi forces liberated the country’s second city from the grip of the Islamic State (IS) group. The scene of...

Read more

2017-09-29 Africa

Video: Beauty queens to the rescue in Sierra Leone

In January 2016, Sierra Leone, a small West African country torn apart by war and ranked among the poorest in the world, created a sensation at the Miss Universe event. For the...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility