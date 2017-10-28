Al Shabab claims deadly hotel blast in Mogadishu

A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least two people and wounding more than eight, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the gunfire was heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu’s elite.
