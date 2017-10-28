International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya: Unrest rages over presidential rerun

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Catalan crisis escalates

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Catalonia's day of reckoning: Barcelona opts for independence, Madrid for direct rule

Read more

#TECH 24

The battle to host Amazon's 'HQ2'

Read more

#THE 51%

The women of the Islamic State group

Read more

FOCUS

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

Read more

ENCORE!

Mali Twist: Paris gallery pays tribute to Malick Sidibé

Read more

REVISITED

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Al Shabab claims deadly hotel blast in Mogadishu

© MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB / AFP | People stand among damages at the scene of a blast after two car bombs exploded in Mogadishu on October 28, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-28

A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least two people and wounding more than eight, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the gunfire was heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu’s elite.

Saturday’s blasts came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack.

The al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack and said its fighters were inside the hotel.

Al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.

Since the blast two weeks ago, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has visited regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group, vowing a “state of war.”

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country’s security to the Somali military by the end of 2020.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against al-Shabab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-28

  • SOMALIA

    Somalia’s president to announce ‘state of war’ as death tolls rises

    Read more

  • SOMALIA

    Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack

    Read more

  • SOMALIA

    Death toll from Somalia truck bombing tops 300

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility