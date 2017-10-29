International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya: Unrest rages over presidential rerun

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Catalan crisis escalates

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Catalonia's day of reckoning: Barcelona opts for independence, Madrid for direct rule

Read more

#TECH 24

The battle to host Amazon's 'HQ2'

Read more

#THE 51%

The women of the Islamic State group

Read more

FOCUS

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

Read more

ENCORE!

Mali Twist: Paris gallery pays tribute to Malick Sidibé

Read more

REVISITED

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France arrests brother of ex-Burkina president Compaore

© Ahmed Ouoba, AFP | This file photo taken on November 17, 2012 shows Francois Compaore, young brother of President Blaise Compaore, speaking in Komsilga, 30kms from Ouagadougou, during the launch of the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) party's campaign launch ahead of the legislative elections.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-29

Francois Compaore, the younger brother of former Burkina Faso president Blaise Compaore, was taken into custody by French authorities on Sunday in connection with the murder of a journalist, his lawyer said.

The killing in 1998 of Norbert Zongo, who published Burkina Faso’s Independent newspaper, became a symbol of repression during Blaise Compaore’s 27-year rule, which ended in 2014 at the hands of a popular uprising.

Before his death, Zongo had been investigating the murder of a driver who worked for Francois Compaore, and his killing triggered violent protests.

Francois Compaore was arrested at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport after returning to France from Ivory Coast, where his brother lives in exile, his lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur said in a statement.

Compaore will appear before a judge within 48 hours, he added.

Burkina Faso media said he was held on an arrest warrant issued by that country’s government. His lawyer said only it was an international arrest warrant.

French prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.

Sur said the charges were politically motivated by a Burkinabe government unable to get its hands on Blaise Compaore, whom the Ivorian government refuses to extradite despite an international warrant for his arrest in connection with the 1987 murder of former president Thomas Sankara.

Burkina Faso’s uprising and subsequent elections raised hopes the coutry would finally reckon with past crimes, but some activists say the government of current president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has moved too slowly against former regime members, some of whom serve in the new administration.

Authorities opened a trial this week against allies of Blaise Compaore accused of leading a failed coup d’etat in 2015, including the alleged mastermind, Compaore’s former spy chief General Gilbert Diendere.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-10-29

  • BURKINA FASO

    Burkina Faso issues international warrant for ousted leader Compaoré

    Read more

  • BURKINA FASO - IVORY COAST

    Burkina seeks arrest of Ivory Coast parliament speaker over failed coup

    Read more

  • BURKINA FASO

    Burkina coup leader charged with ‘crime against humanity’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility