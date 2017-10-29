International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya: Unrest rages over presidential rerun

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Catalan crisis escalates

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Catalonia's day of reckoning: Barcelona opts for independence, Madrid for direct rule

Read more

#TECH 24

The battle to host Amazon's 'HQ2'

Read more

#THE 51%

The women of the Islamic State group

Read more

FOCUS

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The story of a deadly air strike in Iraq’s Mosul

Read more

ENCORE!

Mali Twist: Paris gallery pays tribute to Malick Sidibé

Read more

REVISITED

Video: East Jerusalem still at heart of Middle East tensions

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Saudis will allow women into sports stadiums starting in 2018

© Fayez Nureldine / AFP | A Saudi woman arrives at a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh on September 23, 2017 commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the kingdom.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-29

Saudi Arabia will allow women into three sports stadiums for the first time from next year, authorities said Sunday, in a landmark move that would open up the previously male-only venues to families.

The kingdom, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, has long barred women from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

The announcement is in line with powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious reform drive shaking up the ultra-conservative kingdom, including the decision to allow women to drive from next June.

"Starting the preparation of three stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Damman to be ready to accommodate families from early 2018," the General Sports Authority said on Twitter.

Last month authorities allowed hundreds of women to throng a sports stadium in Riyadh, used mostly for football matches, for the first time to mark Saudi Arabia's national day.

Under the country's guardianship system, a male family member -- normally the father, husband or brother -- must grant permission for a woman's study, travel and other activities.

But the kingdom appears to be relaxing some norms as part of its "Vision 2030" plan for economic and social reforms, which aims to boost female employment.

In July, rights campaigners welcomed an "overdue" reform by the education ministry to allow girls to take part in sports at state schools.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-29

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for first time

    Read more

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Police arrest Saudi woman in miniskirt video amid public outcry

    Read more

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Small step for womenkind as Saudi kingdom relaxes male guardianship

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility