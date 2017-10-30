Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Over the past few weeks, Northern California has suffered its worst ever wildfires, which have left 42 people dead and 100,000 hectares up in smoke. As well as destroying vineyards, the fires also severely damaged many of California's legal cannabis farms. But unlike their counterparts in the wine industry, most cannabis farmers are not insured because their crop remains illegal under federal law. Our correspondent reports.
