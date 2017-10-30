International News 24/7

 

FOCUS

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

ENCORE!

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

TALKING EUROPE

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia's Europhile prime minister

TALKING EUROPE

Populism in the EU: A growing East-West divide?

THE INTERVIEW

'Sky's the limit' for Saudi women, kingdom's first female spokesperson says

BUSINESS DAILY

Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish Energy power contract amid uproar

FASHION

Ready-to-wear winter 2017: Cutting-edge designers steal the show

IN THE PAPERS

Kevin Spacey apologises for past sexual assault on teenager

IN THE PAPERS

'We regret not coming out sooner': Pro-unity Catalans demonstrate en masse

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-10-30

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Over the past few weeks, Northern California has suffered its worst ever wildfires, which have left 42 people dead and 100,000 hectares up in smoke. As well as destroying vineyards, the fires also severely damaged many of California's legal cannabis farms. But unlike their counterparts in the wine industry, most cannabis farmers are not insured because their crop remains illegal under federal law. Our correspondent reports.

By Gallagher FENWICK , Battiste FENWICK

Archives

2017-10-27 France

The taboo of infertility for women of African descent

Infertility concerns 80 million couples worldwide. For many infertile women, egg donors are their only hope of getting pregnant. In France, egg donors are not paid and the...

2017-10-26 Europe

Can former Georgian president Saakashvili galvanise Ukraine's opposition?

Nearly four years after Ukrainians took to the streets and overthrew a corrupt government, some of them want to do it again. Currency devaluation and utility price hikes have...

2017-10-25 Africa

Video: Tensions high ahead of Kenya's presidential re-run

Since the re-election of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in August and the unprecedented annulment of that result by the Supreme Court, Kenya has been plunged into crisis. For...

2017-10-24 Europe

How east German voters fuelled far-right's parliament breakthrough

In Germany, MPs from a far-right party are taking their seats in parliament, in a post-war first. A total of 92 politicians from the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, now form the...

