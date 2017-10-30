International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump and Ruissa: What is the Manafort connection?

Read more

FOCUS

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia's Europhile prime minister

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Populism in the EU: A growing East-West divide?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Sky's the limit' for Saudi women, kingdom's first female spokesperson says

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish Energy power contract amid uproar

Read more

FASHION

Ready-to-wear winter 2017: Cutting-edge designers steal the show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Kevin Spacey apologises for past sexual assault on teenager

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Life term sought for brother of Toulouse attacks killer

© Benoît Peyrucq, AFP | Abdelkader Merah in court in Paris on October 20, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-30

Prosecutors in the trial of the brother of the Islamist radical who shot dead seven people including three Jewish children in southwest France in 2012 called Monday for him to be jailed for life.

Abdelkader Merah should be ineligible for parole for 22 years, prosecutor Naima Rudloff told the court as the trial that began on October 2 reached its final phase.

He was accused of knowingly facilitating his brother Mohamed Merah's attack on a Jewish school in Toulouse in which a rabbi, two of the rabbi's children aged three and five, and an eight-year-old girl were killed.

The attack, which Merah carried out in the name of Al-Qaeda, was the deadliest on Jews in France in three decades and the first of a wave of violence by homegrown jihadists.

Over the course of his nine-day killing spree, he also shot dead three soldiers based in the nearby garrison town of Montauban before police killed him after a 32-hour siege of his home.

Abdelkader was charged with helping Mohamed, 23 at the time, to steal the motor scooter and jacket he used during the killing spree.

Abdelkader was also accused of belonging to an offshoot of Al-Qaeda and following the group's "teachings and operational advice".

Rudloff said a second defendant, Fettah Malki, also charged with complicity, should get 20 years behind bars.

The 34-year-old was accused of supplying Mohamed Merah with a machine pistol, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest.

A verdict is expected Thursday.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-30

  • FRANCE

    Gaps in French prosecution's case against brother of Toulouse gunman

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Brother's keeper? Toulouse killings still haunt France as trial begins

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Brother of Toulouse gunman goes on trial for helping plan attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility