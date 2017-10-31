International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

France: a permanent state of emergency?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga rejects 'sham' election

Read more

ENCORE!

Lucy Orta: Creating a room of one's own in the 'Women House'

Read more

FOCUS

HRW controversy: Rwanda rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

What NOT to wear this Halloween

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Catholics on a crusade against France's top administrative court

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump and Russia: What is the Manafort connection?

Read more

FOCUS

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

PSG hit five to qualify for Champions League last 16

© Franck Fife, AFP | Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match against Anderlecht on October 31, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-31

Paris Saint-Germain strolled into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as Layvin Kurzawa scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of Anderlecht, with Bayern Munich joining them in the knockout phase.

Marco Verratti and Neymar struck at the Parc des Princes before Kurzawa netted an unlikely treble, while Bayern also advanced from Group B after a 2-1 win at Celtic.

Javi Martinez's brave header clinched qualification for the Germans after Callum McGregor had cancelled out Kingsley Coman's first-half opener in Glasgow.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-10-31

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility