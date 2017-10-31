International News 24/7

 

Trump and Ruissa: What is the Manafort connection?

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia's Europhile prime minister

Populism in the EU: A growing East-West divide?

'Sky's the limit' for Saudi women, kingdom's first female spokesperson says

Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish Energy power contract amid uproar

Ready-to-wear winter 2017: Cutting-edge designers steal the show

Kevin Spacey apologises for past sexual assault on teenager

Japanese man held after multiple body parts found in Tokyo apartment

© Toru Yamanaka, AFP | Policemen gather in front of the apartment where nine bodies were found, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a southern suburb of Tokyo, on October 31, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-31

A Japanese man was arrested on Tuesday after the severed parts of nine bodies, some of them stored in picnic coolers, were found in his apartment in the Tokyo suburbs, police and local media said.

The 27-year-old suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, confessed to cutting up the bodies and hiding them in cold-storage cases, covered with cat litter, a police spokesman said.

Investigators found the bodies while searching for a 23-year-old woman who had disappeared, the spokesman said. He did not give his name, in line with police policy.

Japan's national broadcaster NHK and other media said police believed the bodies of eight women and one man were hidden in the apartment. The missing woman is thought to be one of them.

They said the woman had contacted the man via social media seeking someone for a suicide pact.

Local media said police first found the severed heads of two victims in coolers in the apartment's entryway. The reports cited the man's neighbors as saying they had notice foul smells near the apartment.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-10-31

  • JAPAN

