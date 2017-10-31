International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump and Ruissa: What is the Manafort connection?

Read more

FOCUS

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia's Europhile prime minister

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Populism in the EU: A growing East-West divide?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Sky's the limit' for Saudi women, kingdom's first female spokesperson says

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Puerto Rico cancels Whitefish Energy power contract amid uproar

Read more

FASHION

Ready-to-wear winter 2017: Cutting-edge designers steal the show

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Kevin Spacey apologises for past sexual assault on teenager

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Netflix cancels flagship series 'House of Cards'

© AFP file photo

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-10-31

The next season of Netflix's award-winning "House of Cards" will be the last, a spokesman said Monday, as the series reeled over sexual misconduct allegations against its star Kevin Spacey.

The 58-year-old double Oscar winner, who plays ruthless President Francis Underwood in the hit show, is facing claims from actor Anthony Rapp that he "made a sexual advance" at a party 31 years ago while Rapp was underage.

"Season six is our last season," a spokeswoman told AFP.

A source with knowledge of the issue told AFP however that the decision to end the series was unrelated to the allegations, having been made before they came to light.

Starring alongside Robin Wright, Spacey is also executive producer of the platform's flagship series, which is adapted from a BBC drama of the same name and has earned 46 Emmy nominations and Golden Globes for its lead couple.

Netflix doesn't release viewing figures. But the show has marked out its place in television history as the company's debut in original programming, which has grown to include other highly regarded shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Orange is the New Black."

Filming for season six is under way in Maryland, with season six expected to drop next year. No premiere date has yet been set but "House of Cards" has never debuted later than May.

Rapp, 46, told Buzzfeed that in 1986, while both he and Spacey were performing on Broadway, Spacey invited the then 14-year-old to a party at his New York home. Spacey would have been 26 at the time.

Rapp said he was in Spacey's bedroom watching TV when Spacey, apparently drunk, came in after all the other guests had left, and lay on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp told Buzzfeed. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Spacey apologised on Twitter, and went on to say that Rapp's accusation "encouraged me to address other things about my life" before confirming that he was gay.

His comments prompted a backlash from critics who accused him of deflecting from his misdeed by finally coming out, while reports suggested that he may face other accusers.

Netflix and "House of Cards" production company Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply troubled" the allegations against Spacey, who is currently not scheduled to be on set.

"In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," it said.

(AFP)

 

Date created : 2017-10-31

  • UK-France

    Allegations continue to surround Oxford Professor as alleged victim speaks

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Despite new sex assault allegations, Polanski’s Paris show goes ahead in name of ‘cinematic history’

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    #MeToo: Thousands take to the streets of France against sexual harassment

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility