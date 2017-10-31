Several fatalities reported in Manhattan after driver hits people, shots fired

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

The New York City Police Department, in a post on Twitter, said that one vehicle struck another, then the driver of one of the vehicles “got out displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police.”

The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured. NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

A police spokesman posted a photo showing a white pickup truck on the bike path with its front end smashed. The truck had the logo of the Home Depot hardware store chain on its door.

A witness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people. The witness, who was identified only as Eugene, said bodies were lying outside Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s elite public schools.

Stuyvesant High students say they saw a man shooting from a truck, and then saw the truck turn & strike a school bus https://t.co/wAKD67WRA2 pic.twitter.com/C1NINU0ZBF The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2017

He also reported hearing about nine or 10 shots, but was not sure where they came from.

A video apparently filmed at the scene and circulated online showed scattered bikes on the bike path and two people lying on the ground.

City Hall said Mayor Bill de Blasio had been briefed about the incident. The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the governor was heading to the scene.

