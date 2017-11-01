International News 24/7

 

Americas

Colombia's FARC fields ex-rebel chief 'Timochenko' will seek nation's presidency in election

Raul Arboleda, AFP | FARC leader Rodrigo Londono Echeverri, known as 'Timochenko', salutes during the opening of their National Congress in Bogota on August 27, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-01

Colombia's demobilized guerrilla movement says its former top commander Rodrigo Londono will run for the presidency of the South American nation in next year's election.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the leaders of the political movement started by the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Londono is better known by his alias Timochenko

The group known as the FARC also announced some of the individuals who will fill the 10 seats in Congress that it's guaranteed on a temporary basis as part of last year's peace deal.

Polls show that many Colombians remain skeptical of the former rebels' commitment to peace and want them banned from entering politics until they confess their war crimes to special peace tribunals.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-01

