International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

France: a permanent state of emergency?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga rejects 'sham' election

Read more

ENCORE!

Lucy Orta: Creating a room of one's own in the 'Women House'

Read more

FOCUS

HRW controversy: Rwanda rejects accusations of extrajudicial killings

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

What NOT to wear this Halloween

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Catholics on a crusade against France's top administrative court

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump and Russia: What is the Manafort connection?

Read more

FOCUS

Cannabis industry hit hard by California wildfires

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Five Argentinian friends killed in New York attack

© Betancur/Getty Images/AFP | Emergency personal respond after a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-01

Five Argentine citizens were killed and another injured Tuesday in the New York truck attack that killed a total of eight people, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Argentine victims were from the city of Rosario, and were visiting New York for a school reunion.

Eleven others were seriously hurt when the truck driver struck in broad daylight just blocks from the 9/11 Memorial, on the West Side of Lower Manhattan, close to schools as children and their parents geared up to celebrate Halloween.

"The Argentine government expresses its most sincere condolences for the deaths of Argentine nationals Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi, in the dramatic terrorist attack this afternoon in New York," a ministry statement said.

The injured man was named as Martin Ludovico Marro, who was being treated at Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries, it added.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-01

  • USA

    At least eight dead in Manhattan 'act of terror', says NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

    Read more

  • USA

    Las Vegas shooting: Attention turns to gunman's girlfriend in hunt for motive

    Read more

  • USA

    Democrats renew calls for gun control after Las Vegas shooting

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility