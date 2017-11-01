Live: New York attacker 'associated with IS group'

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in lower Manhattan on Tuesday after a man drove a pickup truck down a bike path in what officials are calling the city’s first terrorist attack since September 11, 2001.
The 29-year-old suspect is an Uzbek national. He was shot in the abdomen by police and is in custody.
Uber said the suspect had been working as one of its drivers for the past six months.
A note left inside the truck referenced the Islamic State group, saying the suspect had been radicalised in the US.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.