Americas

Live: New York attacker 'associated with IS group'

NYPD officers stand guard during the annual Halloween parade after a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-01

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in lower Manhattan on Tuesday after a man drove a pickup truck down a bike path in what officials are calling the city’s first terrorist attack since September 11, 2001.

  • The 29-year-old suspect is an Uzbek national. He was shot in the abdomen by police and is in custody.
  • Uber said the suspect had been working as one of its drivers for the past six months.
  • A note left inside the truck referenced the Islamic State group, saying the suspect had been radicalised in the US.
  • Five Argentinian friends on a school reunion trip, and a Belgian national, were among the victims.
  • US President Donald Trump has called for new restrictions on immigrants in the wake of the attack.
  • NYC mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as a ‘particularly cowardly act of terror’.
  • New York police are due to give a press conference at 4pm Paris time (GMT+1).

Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.

Date created : 2017-11-01

  • USA

    Attack 'won't ruin Halloween fun', say New Yorkers

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump stepping up 'extreme vetting' of US entrants

    Read more

  • USA

    Uber driver, Uzbekistan native: A look at NYC attack suspect

    Read more



