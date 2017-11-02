Author Douglas Kennedy on his new novel 'The Great Wide Open'

The Francophile author Douglas Kennedy tells us about the family secrets and home truths which inspired his recent novel "The Great Wide Open". The first in a trilogy tackling the social and political shifts in the America of the late 20th century, Kennedy has drawn on episodes from his own formative years in the creation of this coming-of-age story.
His books top bestseller lists around the world but Kennedy has a particularly loyal readership here in France. We find out why his literary style translates so well into la langue française.
