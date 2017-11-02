International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Will the murder of Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia go unpunished?

Read more

ENCORE!

Author Douglas Kennedy on his new novel 'The Great Wide Open'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Russia probe: Special investigation into US presidential election heats up

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

A worm named ISIS in the Big Apple

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump set to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

France's highest honour gets harder to get

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Charlie Hebdo: Courting controversy again

Read more

THE DEBATE

After the New York attack: Extreme vetting or racial profiling?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Civil rights in the Trump era: Has the White House abandoned American values?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-02

Author Douglas Kennedy on his new novel 'The Great Wide Open'

The Francophile author Douglas Kennedy tells us about the family secrets and home truths which inspired his recent novel "The Great Wide Open". The first in a trilogy tackling the social and political shifts in the America of the late 20th century, Kennedy has drawn on episodes from his own formative years in the creation of this coming-of-age story.

His books top bestseller lists around the world but Kennedy has a particularly loyal readership here in France. We find out why his literary style translates so well into la langue française.

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-01 culture

Film show: 'Killing of a Sacred Deer', 'Based on a True Story', 'Racer and the Jailbird'

Film critic Emma Jones talks us through the week's releases and tells us why Yorgos Lanthimos's latest release is just as delightful as it is disturbing. "The Killing of a Sacred...

Read more

2017-10-31 culture

Lucy Orta: Creating a room of one's own in the 'Women House'

British artist Lucy Orta sculpts solutions, fashions superhuman figures, and puts innovative installations in unlikely landscapes. She joins us in the studio to talk about...

Read more

2017-10-30 culture

Music show: Isaac Delusion, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith

Indie electro-pop outfit Isaac Delusion have been dubbed the heirs to the French Touch movement. The Paris-based quintet's eclectic, experimental tunes dare to push sonic...

Read more

2017-10-27 culture

Mali Twist: Paris gallery pays tribute to Malick Sidibé

He was known as "the eye of Bamako": Malick Sidibé’s iconic portraits of a newly-independent Mali are among the most striking examples of West African photography. A new...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility